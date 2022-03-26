“Beloved India” Exhibition Fair reaches Moscow

Beloved India Travelling Exhibition Fair, having a continuous journey across Russia, has a next stop in Moscow. People can buy fabrics, jewellery and other goods in one of the capital’s shopping centres. Eva Raitseva learned about Indian products as a child. Her sister worked as a flight attendant and brought purchases from abroad. Medical drugs, various cosmetics, including traditional ones, with natural ingredients, Indian Entrepreneurs also presented hundreds of good in Moscow, including jewellery. More than ten sorts of rice are presented at the fair. The exhibition has been running for several years. It has already visited Irkutsk, Volgograd, Chelyabinsk, St. Petersburg & other major Russian cities.Business processes are developed by their own specialists, for example - from the federation of Indian export organisations. "Beloved india" exhibition-fair is open until the end of March. The admission is free of charge.