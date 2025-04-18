Belize Plane Hijacking Knife-Wielding US Man Hijacks Plane Shot Dead By Passenger Mid-Air

US man tries to hijack plane in Belize, shot dead by fellow passenger. Akinyela Sawa Taylor attempted to hijack a Tropic Air flight in Belize on April 17, injuring three passengers mid-air. 49-year-old Taylor, armed with a knife, demanded the plane be flown to the US and requested an emergency landing to refuel. However, Taylor was shot mid-air by a fellow passenger during the struggle, bringing the attack to an end. The flight was en route from Corozal to San Pedro when the hijack unfolded around 8:30 am local time. The passenger who intervened has been widely hailed as a lifesaver by officials and media. Taylor had earlier been denied entry into Belize from Mexico, but authorities are still unsure how he re-entered the country.