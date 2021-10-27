Before 2014, people doubted if multi-party democratic system will work: Amit Shah
DNA Video Team
Oct 27, 2021, 05:05 PM IST
While addressing the inaugural session of National Conference of Development Democracy – Two decades of Narendra Modi as head of government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 27 said that after 1960s and before 2014 people doubted if multi-party democratic system can be successful.
“People wondered if the system failed, as it didn't yield fruitful results. With great patience they took a decision and gave power to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with absolute majority,” he added.