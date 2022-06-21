Be positive have faith in nation in yoursel Ajit Doval on Agnipath scheme

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on June 21 gave a message to youth to be positive, have faith in the nation, the leadership and also in themselves amid the uproar against the Agnipath scheme. During an interview with Smita Prakash, Doval said, “Be positive, have faith in the nation, the leadership and also in yourself.”