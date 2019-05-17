Battleground State West Bengal: TMC and BJP in head-on collision for supremacy
May 17, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
West Bengal, the state with the third largest share in the Parliament with 42 seats, is one of the most crucial battleground state after Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Making a four way contest, the major players who will fight in the state are TMC, BJP, Congress and CPI(M). BJP has emerged as the main opposition party in the state ad has a tough fight against TMC which is ruling the state since 2011. As Modi and Didi go after each other in the state, Watch to know more on who will win the battleground of West Bengal on May 23.