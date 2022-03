Battery Swapping Policy can scale India’s energy efficiency capabilities: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 04, while addressing a webinar on 'Energy for Sustainable Growth’ said Union Budget 2022 has special focus on Battery Swapping Policy for promotion of sustainability and can scale India’s energy efficiency capabilities. “Union Budget 2022-23 has drawn a special focus on Battery Swapping Policy that can scale our energy efficiency capabilities. We must develop sustainable and innovative business models to improve efficiency in the EV ecosystem,” he added.