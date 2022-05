Basic goal of Modi Govt is to make country's internal, external security impenetrable: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 05 said that the basic goal of Modi Government is to make country's internal, external security impenetrable. “Modi government’s basic goal is to make country's internal and external security impenetrable. We are working to provide our soldiers with world's most advanced technology for border security. Today Sutlej, Kaveri and Narmada Floating Border Outpost (BOP) has been dedicated to nation,” Union Home Minister Shah added.