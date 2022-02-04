Basant Panchami: Idol makers expect good sales this year after suffering losses due to COVID earlier

Ahead of Basant Panchami, idol makers in northern Kolkata’s Kumortuli are hope for good business this year after suffering financial losses due to several waves of COVID-19. Idol makers are hopeful that easing of COVID-19 restrictions and reopening of schools and colleges will bring in a good amount of business for them. "As of now, there are fewer orders but now schools have reopened so we are hoping for good sales," said Mintu Pal, an idol maker. Basant Panchami, the festival which marks the arrival of the spring season in India, will be celebrated this year on February 5. Held on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Magha maas (month), Basant Panchami is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja in some parts of India