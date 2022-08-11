Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

‘Bas Karo Aunty’ cast exudes glamour at wrap-up party

‘Bas Karo Aunty’ cast wrapped up its shoot in Mumbai and celebrated it in style. The lead actors Mahima Makwana and Ishwak Singh slayed with their stunning look at the party. Mahima Makwana looked glamourous in printed floral bodycon dress while Ishwak Singh looked dapper in a maroon t-shirt and jeans.Producers Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari were also seen at the party.Based on Varun Agarwal’s bestselling book ‘How I Braved Anu Aunty and Co-Founded a Million Dollar Company’, the movie is directed by debutant Abhishek Sinha. According to the makers, the movie set in Mumbai narrates a hilarious and inspiring story through witty millennial banter and takes a fresh take on the new entrepreneurial India.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Delhi government asks schools to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' between August 11 to 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.