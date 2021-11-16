Banks NPAs kept increasing in past due to lack of transparency PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first Audit Diwas said that banks NPAs kept increasing in past due to lack of transparency. He said, “Due to the lack of transparency in the country's banking sector earlier, various practices used to take place. As a result, banks' NPAs kept increasing. You know very well the work done to brush the NPAs under the carpet earlier.” He further added, “But we presented the reality of the previous governments, the actual situation, honestly before the nation. We will be able to find out a solution only if we identify the problems.”