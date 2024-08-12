Search icon
trendingVideosenglish3101790
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Bangladesh Protest: Muhammad Yunus Calls Meeting With Hindu Youth Over Attacks On Minority

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

Muhammad Yunus calls meeting with Hindu youth to address minority attacks in Bangladesh. The news comes after minority communities in Bangladesh faced more than 200 incidents of attacks in 52 districts since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5. As per the government, the meeting would focus on resolving the crisis and protecting the Hindu community. 'The attacks on religious minorities in some places have been noted with grave concern,' read the first official statement of the government. Notably, minority groups in Bangladesh have been demanding the implementation of a minority protection law to safeguard their rights.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses
This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards
Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion
Beach lover? Explore these 6 underrated beaches in India
This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIRF Rankings 2024: JNU is India's second ranked university, Jamia at third place, top university in India is...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews