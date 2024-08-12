Bangladesh Protest: Muhammad Yunus Calls Meeting With Hindu Youth Over Attacks On Minority

Muhammad Yunus calls meeting with Hindu youth to address minority attacks in Bangladesh. The news comes after minority communities in Bangladesh faced more than 200 incidents of attacks in 52 districts since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5. As per the government, the meeting would focus on resolving the crisis and protecting the Hindu community. 'The attacks on religious minorities in some places have been noted with grave concern,' read the first official statement of the government. Notably, minority groups in Bangladesh have been demanding the implementation of a minority protection law to safeguard their rights.