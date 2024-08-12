Bangladesh Protest: Bollywood Actors Raised Voice Against Continuous Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Protest: Due to widespread, violent protests, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was compelled to step down and depart Bangladesh. Amid public instability, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took office as Bangladesh's Chief Advisor. Atrocities against Bangladeshi Hindus and other minorities persist even after Hasina resigned. The minority groups are rendered powerless by unrelenting attacks on Hindu temples and commercial establishments.