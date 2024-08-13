Bangladesh Crisis USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Calls Reports False

US government denies allegations of interfering in Bangladesh's internal affair. On August 12, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said US has 'no involvement at all'. 'Any reports or rumours that the US govt was involved are simply false', Karine said. The news follows after media reports claimed that Sheikh Hasina's said that she could have stayed Prime Minister if she had ceded Saint Martin's Island to the U.S. However, Sheikh Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed, refuted that his mother ever gave such a statement. On August 5, massive protests caused ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to flee from the country.