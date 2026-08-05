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Bangladesh Crisis: Petrol Bomb Thrown At Shakib Al Hasan's Home After Hasina Event

Bangladesh Crisis: Petrol Bomb Thrown At Shakib Al Hasan's Home After Hasina Event

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Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 11:56 PM IST

Bangladesh Crisis Petrol Bomb Thrown At Shakib Al Hasans Home After Hasina Event

Dhaka/Magura: In a major escalation of political violence in Bangladesh, a petrol bomb was thrown at the ancestral home of former national cricket captain and ex-Awami League MP Shakib Al Hasan in Magura. The attack occurred hours after Shakib virtually attended a press conference addressed by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, organized by the Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) of South Asia in Delhi. Assailants vandalized the property before hurling crude incendiaries, sparking a fire attempt before being dispersed. The Awami League strongly condemned the assault, characterizing it as targeted political retaliation against party figures and supporters in the country. Security forces have been deployed to the site as local authorities initiate an investigation into the incident.

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Dhaka/Magura: In a major escalation of political violence in Bangladesh, a petrol bomb was thrown at the ancestral home of former national cricket captain and ex-Awami League MP Shakib Al Hasan in Magura. The attack occurred hours after Shakib virtually attended a press conference addressed by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, organized by the Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) of South Asia in Delhi. Assailants vandalized the property before hurling crude incendiaries, sparking a fire attempt before being dispersed. The Awami League strongly condemned the assault, characterizing it as targeted political retaliation against party figures and supporters in the country. Security forces have been deployed to the site as local authorities initiate an investigation into the incident.

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