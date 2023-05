Bandra-Versova sea-link bridge to be named after Veer Savarkar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on May 28 announced that Bandra-Versova sea-link bridge will be named as ‘Veer Savarkar Setu’. While addressing reporters, Shinde said, “Bandra-Versova sea-link bridge will be named after VD Savarkar and will be known as Veer Savarkar Setu.”