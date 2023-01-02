Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derails in Jodhpur Division

8 coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed between the Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division at 3.27 on January 02. No casualties were reported. An accident relief train has been dispatched from Jodhpur by Railways. CPRO of North Western Railway Shashi Kiran said, “11 coaches were impacted due to the derailment of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train. No casualties reported yet. Higher officials have reached the spot. Buses have been arranged for stranded passengers so that they can reach their destinations."