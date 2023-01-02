Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derails in Jodhpur Division

8 coaches of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train derailed between the Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division at 3.27 on January 02. No casualties were reported. An accident relief train has been dispatched from Jodhpur by Railways. CPRO of North Western Railway Shashi Kiran said, “11 coaches were impacted due to the derailment of the Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train. No casualties reported yet. Higher officials have reached the spot. Buses have been arranged for stranded passengers so that they can reach their destinations."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Flora Saini looks sizzling hot in bold outfits
Pushpa The Rise: As Allu Arjun starrer completes a year, here are 5 dialogues that gained cult status
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh: A look at unknown facts about Major actor
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
Christmas 2022: Recreate Kiara Advani's black gown look at Christmas party
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 562 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.