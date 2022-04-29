Balochs sacrificing their lives due to Pakistan’s oppression: Baloch woman activist

A Baloch woman activist called the self-sacrifice of the 30-year-old Baloch woman teacher a consequence of Pakistan's oppressive policies and genocide in Balochistan province. Professor Naela Quadri Baloch, President of the World Baloch Women's Forum in Canada said, "If a mother of two beautiful kids who is having a very decent and well-educated family, Shari Baloch can decide to be a self-sacrificer then the world can understand what Baloch people are going through and who is responsible for that". “It is the state of Pakistan and the Communist government of China who are responsible for pushing our daughters and sons to the level of self-sacrifice because there is no political platform left and the United Nations are also not listening to Baloch people,” she added.