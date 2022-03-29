Baloch National Movement stages anti-Pakistan protest in Germany

On March 27, 1948, Pakistan forcibly annexed the sovereign state of Balochistan. Since then, the Baloch have been observing March 27 as Black Day. Baloch National Movement held a protest in Bielefeld city of Germany against killings and abductions in Balochistan. They also expressed concern over the rights of fishermen in Balochistan's Gwadar city. Local fishers are fearful as China is expanding Gwadar’s fishing industry. The issue of extrajudicial killings in Sindh was also highlighted in demonstration. Minorities are at risk due to forced conversions in the province. Thousands of Baloch have been killed since 1948 and there have been ups and downs in the liberation struggle. But, the Baloch resistance to regain their independence continues.