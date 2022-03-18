Baloch activists seek UN intervention to stop human rights violations in Balochistan

The Baloch political and human rights activists have demanded immediate intervention by the United Nations to stop gross human rights violations in the Balochistan province of Pakistan. The Baloch Human Rights Council organised a demonstration on March 17, at Broken Chair during the 49th Session of the UN Human Rights Council. They shouted slogans like “Stop human rights violations in Balochistan”, “We Want Freedom” and “Terrorist State Pakistan”. The banners at the demonstration highlight the ongoing genocide and rising cases of enforced disappearances in the province. Samad Baloch, General Secretary of Baloch Human Rights Council said, “We are requesting the United Nations, international community and so-called civilised world to intervene in Balochistan as they have done in Ukraine. Russia has invaded a sovereign nation Ukraine, similarly in 1948 Pakistan has invaded and forcibly annexed Balochistan”.