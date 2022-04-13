Balasaheb was there whenever Hindutva was attacked, not BJP: Sanjay Raut

Speaking at a Press Conference in Mumbai, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on April 13 said that Hindutva flows in the veins of party. Taking a jibe at BJP, he added that whenever there is attack on Hindutva, BJP was not in front at that time. “There is no need to teach us anything about Hindutva. Hindutva is in Shiv Sena's blood; it flows in Shiv Sena's veins. Whenever Hindutva has been attacked, BJP was not in front at that time. We were there, Balasaheb Thackeray was there, Uddhav Thackeray was there,” Raut added.