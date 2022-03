Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg to be India’s first-ever flyover for animal crossing

Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg also known as Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway will be India’s first-ever flyover for wild animal movement. Built by Maharashtra government, it has 9 green overpasses and 17 underpasses for wild animal movements.