Bajrang Dal activists set fire to Pakistani food festival banner in Surat

A group of Bajrang Dal activists on December 14 took down and set on fire a huge banner hoisted over a restaurant. A flex banner over a restaurant announcing the 'Pakistani food festival'. The activists protested and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Har Har Mahadev' slogans. Speaking to ANI, South Gujarat Bajrang Dal president Deviprasad Dubey said, “Bajrang Dal activists took down the flex banner from the building and set it on fire. No such festival will be tolerated. The owner of the restaurant has apologised.”