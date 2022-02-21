Bajrang Dal activist's murder: Congress, BJP destabilised Karnataka’s peace, alleges Kumaraswamy

Congress and BJP destabilised the peace of Karnataka, alleged former state Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy following the murder of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga. “Last week, when the Karavali issue (hijab row) started, I predicted that this kind of development will take place. We saw the death of a boy. This is the achievement of Congress and BJP. They destabilised the peace of this state. They wanted this kind of incident,” he added.