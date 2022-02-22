Bajrang Dal activist murder: Situation peaceful in state, says KC Narayana Gowda

Reacting to the murder of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist, Harsha, in Shivamogga, Karnataka Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister and Minister in-charge of the Shivamogga district KC Narayana Gowda assured that there is peaceful situation in the state.He said, “The overall situation is peaceful. The public should not worry as the situation will normalise soon. Two persons - Kasif and Nadeem - taken into custody by police. Kasif has around 10 cases on him.”