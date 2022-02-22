Bajrang Dal activist murder: Incident cannot take place without anyone’s support, says Karnataka Minister

Reacting on the murder of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist, Harsha, in Shivamogga, Karnataka Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister and Minister in-charge of the Shivamogga district KC Narayana Gowda said that the incident cannot take place without anyone’s support. He said, “The incident (Bajrang Dal man's murder) cannot take place without any support. A scuffle took place between the accused and the deceased. 3 people have been arrested so far in the case and 2 other accused will be apprehended.”