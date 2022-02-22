Bajrang Dal activist murder case Shivamogga Police requests District Collector to impose curfew

Shivamogga Police on February 21 requested the District Collector to impose a curfew in the area till February 22 morning in view of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha’s murder. “We have requested the DC to impose a curfew starting February 21 till tomorrow morning. Everything is peaceful after the procession ended. The total deployment of police forces will be more than 500 in number,” said BM Lakshmi Prasad while speaking to ANI. Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered on February 20 in Shivamogga. Security was tightened in the city following the incident