Bajrang Dal activist murder: 20 Platoons of KSRP, RAF deployed in Shivamogga

Following the murder of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga, Karnataka Eastern Range DIG, Dr K Thiyagarajan on February 23 said that 20 Platoons of KSRP and RAF deployed in Shivamogga to control the situation. “The situation is fine and under control (in Shivamogga). It is improving. We have sufficient force. 20 Platoons of KSRP, RAF is there. We have also conducted a flag march yesterday to instil confidence among the public,” he added.