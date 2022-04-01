Baiga tribe perform traditional folk dance at Bhoramdev Mahotsav 2022 in Chhattisgarh

Members of Baiga tribe on March 31 performed their traditional folk dance at the Bhoramdev Mahotsav 2022 in Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh. Bhoramdeo Mahotsav is a carnival where artists perform and showcase the state’s cultural richness. Baiga tribe is a forest dwelling community which performs songs and dances inspired by nature. The festival premises Bhoramdeo Temple is also known as the 'Khajuraho of Chhattisgarh'.