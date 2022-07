Bag full of cash, Ganpati idol found outside BJP MLC Prasad Lad’s residence in Mumbai

A bag full of cash, coins, and a Ganpati idol was found outside Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Prasad Lad’s residence on July 10. Police saw a suspicious man passing by my house at 5.30-6 am. The man left the bag and fled when approached by the Police.