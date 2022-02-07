Bad state of electricity in UP was deliberate in previous regimes: CM Yogi

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 07 addressed a ‘Jan Chaupal’ programme organised in Bijnor. Yogi Adityanath took a dig at Samajwadi Party, BSP and claimed that unlike previous regime houses in Uttar Pradesh, electricity has reached every houses in the state. “Did anyone get electricity five years ago? SP or BSP members were used to living in darkness. There's a phrase "chandni raat choro (thieves) ko achhi lagti hai", they looted in these hours. Today, every house is illuminated,” he added.