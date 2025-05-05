Babil Khan Viral Video What is Babil Khan Trying To Tell About Bollywood In His Recent Crying Video

Babil Khan Viral Video: In a recent emotional video that quickly went viral, Babil Khan, son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, expressed his deep frustrations with the Bollywood industry. Visibly distressed and tearful, he referred to Bollywood as "so f*****" and "so, so rude," mentioning several industry figures including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and Arijit Singh .