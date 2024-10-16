Baba Siddique Murder Salman Khan Gets Y Security SRPF Deployed Outside Home Amid Security Scare

Salman Khan gets additional layers of security after the murder of Baba Siddique. Salman's security was upgraded to Y-Plus which includes a police escort vehicle traveling alongside his own. Also, a constable trained in weapons will also accompany him at all times. Special Reserve Police Force (SRPF) has been stationed outside his Bandra and Panvel residences. Salman Khan has been a target of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and also received death threats from them.