B-town stars travel extra mile for film promotions in Mumbai

Silver screen celebrities are well-known for going an extra mile for their films. Some were spotted promoting their upcoming projects in Mumbai. Ananya Panday and ‘83’ fame Dhairya Karwa were snapped at a promotional event for their film ‘Gehraiyaan ‘. The co-stars twinned in off-white outfits. RajKummar Rao was papped while promoting his forthcoming film ‘Badhaai Do’ in Juhu. RajKummar Rao looked dashing in a denim outfit. He also interacted with his fans.