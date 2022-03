B-town heartthrob Kartik Aryan spotted in city of dreams

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was snapped at Mumbai Airport. B-town hunk kept his airport look basic yet comfy. star Kartik attracted huge attention with his pink hoodie. Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's Indian horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulayiaa 2’.