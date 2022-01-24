B-Town celebs commemorate Netajis 125th birth anniversary

On the occasion of Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and commemorated the occasion. Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a picture of Netaji's statue on Twitter. Kangana Ranaut posted a story on her Instagram handle featuring the freedom fighter. Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman shared a couple of photos.