Azam Khan offers namaz on Eid-ul-Fitr in UP’s Rampur

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan offered namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at Eidgah in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur on Wednesday. Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, is being celebrated across the country today. The festival is celebrated where Muslims pray to God, wear new clothes and make dishes. Eid-ul-Fitr is the most important festival in the Islamic calendar and was started by the Prophet Muhammad.