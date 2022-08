Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Students form human chain as part of celebrations in Gujarat’s Vadodara

As a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, students of a school in Vadodara formed a human chain on August 06. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a Centre’s initiative to commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its culture and achievements.