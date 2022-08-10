Search icon
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Restaurant in UP provides Tri-coloured dishes to customers

As India will usher in its 75th year of Independence, a restaurant in Gorakhpur of Uttar Pradesh celebrated the spirit of freedom with serving Tri-coloured food items to customers. The restaurant will also provide special discounts to army personnel, doctors, mediapersons, and policeman for a week. Restaurant operator Nitish Shukla said that he thought of doing something completely different to celebrate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

