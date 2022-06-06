Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav a moment to pump new vigour into dreams for independent India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the inaugural ceremony of ‘Iconic Week’ celebrations under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) for Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs on June 06. Speaking on AKAM, PM Modi said, “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is not just a celebration of 75 years. It is a moment to celebrate, fulfil, pump new vigour into the dreams for an independent India seen by the leaders of India's freedom and go ahead with new resolutions.”