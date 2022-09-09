Azad Market building collapse 6 to 7 feared trapped 5 hospitalised informs Delhi Fire Service

Amid the rescue operation that is underway at the incident spot where a building has collapsed at the Azad Market area in Delhi, a Delhi Fire Service officer on September 09 informed that 6 to 7 persons are feared to be trapped under the debris, meanwhile 5 persons have been hospitalised. “Rescue operation on. As per information, around 6 to7 labourers are trapped. 5 injured have been referred to hospital. NDRF team has also reached. We are also detecting through live detector. JCB unable to reach the spot due to narrow lane,” the officer said.