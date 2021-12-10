Ayushmann Vaani attend screening of ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’

Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor attended screening of ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ in Mumbai on December 09. Ayushmann looked cool in white sweatshirt and dark green pants. Donning white pencil dress, Vaani looked elegant at the event. Producer Pragya Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor also came for the screening. Aparshakti Khurana also attended the event. ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ hit the theatres today, December 10.