AYUSH Summit India is pharmacy of World says Mauritius PM

While attending the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit on April 20 in Gandhinagar, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth called India the pharmacy of the world. He also informed that the practice of AYUSH is popular in his country.“India is pharmacy of World. We're grateful to India for sending Ayurvedic medicines during COVID-19 pandemic. In Mauritius, practice of AYUSH is popular. We have embraced the notion that traditional medicines compliment modern medicines,” the Mauritius PM said.