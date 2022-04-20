AYUSH Summit: Former Kenyan PM’s daughter credits Ayurveda for regaining eyesight

Rosemary Odinga, the daughter of former Kenya Prime Minister Raila Odinga, attended the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit on April 20 in Gandhinagar, and informed about the help she got from Ayurveda treatments in regaining her eyesight back. She also said that she would take Ayurveda to her country as it can help millions of people. “Earlier I couldn't see, now I can. PM mentioning my treatment shows close relations between our countries. I'll take Ayurveda to my country, it can help millions of people,” Rosemary said.