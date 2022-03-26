AYUSH Ministry signs MoU with WHO for Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat

Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal on March 26 informed that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the World Health Organization (WHO) for establishing the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat. “An MoU has been signed with WHO for establishing Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It will be WHO is the only global centre for traditional medicine in the world. An opportunity for us to show our strength in traditional medicines,” the Union Minister said.