‘AYUSH Kada’ helped people in boosting their immunity: PM Modi in Gujarat

While inaugurating the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit on April 20 in Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that the 'AYUSH Kada' and other similar products have helped the people to boost their immunity, especially during the time of COVID-19 outbreak. “It's the first time that an investment summit is being held for the AYUSH sector. I thought of this at the time of the COVID-19 outbreak. During this time 'AYUSH Kada' and other similar products have helped the people to boost their immunity,” the PM said.