Ayurveda is holistic science useful in preventing diseases including COVID-19

Ayurveda is one of the oldest and best health practices in the entire world. A team of doctors in Delhi at All India Institute of Ayurveda hospital under the Ministry of Ayush has found that Ayurveda treatment helps in preventing diseases and infections like Covid-19. The director of All India Institute of Ayurveda, Dr Tanuja Nesari said that Ayurveda is a holistic science which helps in creating harmony between mind, body and soul. It maintains health and can go a long way in preventing diseases including COVID-19.