Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir will be national temple of India CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after laying the Garbhagriha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on June 1, said that the temple will be the national temple of India and will be a symbol of the country’s unity. Speaking to media persons, CM Yogi said, “The construction work of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was started by PM Modi almost 2 years ago. The work is successfully proceeding and we are fortunate that the ritual of keeping the stones in the Garbhagriha has been initiated today.” “Ram Mandir will be the national temple of India. People have been waiting for this day since a long time. Ram Mandir will be a symbol of India's unity,” he added.