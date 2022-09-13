Search icon
Ayodhya: Ram Lalla to be placed in Ram Mandir by Jan 2024

The idol of Lord Ram will be placed at the sanctum sanctorum in the Grand Ram temple in Ayodhya around January 14, 2024, said Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary, Champat Rai, on September 12. He said that the ground floor of the grand temple that is presently under construction will be ready by the end of next year, i.e. December 2023. “Ram Mandir Construction Committee’s meeting has concluded. The ground floor of the temple (Ram Mandir) will be ready by December 2023 and after 15 days (around 14 January 2024) idol of Lord Ram will be installed in the temple,” said Rai. Earlier, the Ram Mandir Trust meeting was held at the Circuit House of Ayodhya, in which discussions were held on mainly three topics. The construction cost of the temple was one of them, which after an 18-month deliberation has been estimated at Rs 1,800 crore. The cost was revised in the past which had earlier come out to be Rs 400 crore.

