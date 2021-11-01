{"id":"2917967","source":"DNA","title":"Ayodhya: Preparations underway for fifth edition of 'Deepotsav' celebration","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"The preparations are underway for fifth edition of 'Deepotsav' celebration in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The lanes and gates depicting Lord Ram, Hanuman and other significant characters from Ramayana, were illuminated in the city. An initiative of UP Government, the 'Deepotsav' celebration will start from November 01.","summary":"The preparations are underway for fifth edition of 'Deepotsav' celebration in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The lanes and gates depicting Lord Ram, Hanuman and other significant characters from Ramayana, were illuminated in the city. An initiative of UP Government, the 'Deepotsav' celebration will start from November 01.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-ayodhya-preparations-underway-for-fifth-edition-of-deepotsav-celebration-2917967","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/01/1003463-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/Nov01v15.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635757502","publish_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 02:35 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 02:35 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2917967"}