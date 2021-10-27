Ayodhya included in Delhi govt’s ‘Tirth Yatra Yojana’ to be free for senior citizens

Ayodhya has been included in Delhi government’s ‘Tirth Yatra Yojana’, Yatra will be free for senior citizens, announced Delhi Chief Minister on October 27. “Now Ayodhya has also been included in Delhi government's ‘Tirth Yatra Yojana’, to be free of cost for the aged people. They can also bring a member, kin along,” said CM Kejriwal.